Dave Winfield, a native of St. Paul, is one of the top all-around athletes to come out of Minnesota.

– baseball, basketball and football. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres (MLB), the Atlanta Hawks (NBA) and Utah Stars (ABA) and, even though he didn't play college football, by the Minnesota Vikings.

In 1973, he was named an All-American and the MVP of the College World Series. After signing with the San Diego Padres, he spent 22 years in the major leagues including two seasons with the Minnesota Twins (in 1993 and 1994).

Winfield, a 12-time All-Star who won seven Gold Glove Awards, is a member of both the Baseball Hall of Fame and the College Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2004, ESPN named him the third-best all-around athlete of all time in any sport.

Class: 2006.

Sport: Baseball.

Teams: Gophers, Six major-league teams including Minnesota Twins.