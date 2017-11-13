You can also now count the Dave Matthews Band as part of your Super Bowl week entertainment.

The enduringly popular and undyingly jammy Virginia rockers -- who last played the X in 2015 -- have been booked to play the so-called Night Before concert at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 3, tickets for which will be sold at regular DMB prices, $67-$127, not at a Super Bowl-inflated cost. Seats will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster starting Friday at 10 a.m. Subscribers to the group's Warehouse fan club have access to seats now.

Co-presented by CBS Radio and the NFL’s hospitality partner On Location Experiences, the Night Before show is a regular warm-up gig for Super Bowl goers and folks in their host cities. Metallica performed before the big game in San Francisco in 2016.

The DMB concert will compete with the official Super Bowl Host Committee's free Jam & Lewis-helmed concerts on Nicollet Mall that same Saturday night, and with the already-announced Florida Georgia Line performance at the makeshift Club Nomadic venue next to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

Per our story in Sunday’s newspaper, the Club Nomadic organizers will also host DirecTV’s Super Saturday concert at the Minneapolis Armory that same night – the performer for which hasn't yet been announced (last year’s featured Taylor Swift). In other words: It could be the biggest Saturday night for concerts the Twin Cities has ever seen.