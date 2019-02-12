NEW YORK — Presidential daughters-granddaughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will be hosting a breakfast during this spring's BookExpo convention.
Guests at the Children's Book & Author Breakfast, announced Tuesday by convention organizers ReedPop, will include Oscar winner and author Lupita Nyong'o. Others appearing will be fantasy novelist Tomi Adeyemi, "Artemis Fowl" author Eion Colfer and best seller Da Chen.
The event will take place May 31 at the Jacob Javits center in Manhattan.
The Bush twins are the daughters of former President George W. Bush and granddaughters of former President George H.W. Bush, who died last November.
