NEW YORK — The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.
Family members tell the Daily News that 27-year-old Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest Saturday night.
The woman's father, Eric Garner, died after a white police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.
Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter's cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.
Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.