GREEN BAY, Wis. — The daughter of a state legislator has pleaded not guilty to delivering the drugs that killed a pregnant woman in northeastern Wisconsin.
Cassie Nygren is facing 10 charges, including first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Jennifer Skeen last June. Authorities say Skeen died of a fentanyl overdose.
WLUK-TV reports Nygren's attorney is seeking a change in venue. The case is being tried in Brown County. Nygren's boyfriend, Shawn Gray, is also charged in the case. He's due in court Thursday.
Nygren's father, Rep. John Nygren, has been public about his daughter's struggle with drugs and has sponsored numerous laws aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.
