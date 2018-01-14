– Patricia Cooper’s father was sliding toward death more quickly than anyone had anticipated. His only hope of surviving liver disease was a transplant, which his doctors agreed was all but a fantasy. Wayne Cooper was too far down the list to have any chance of receiving one.

At his home in McLean, Va., the 70-year-old was losing weight quickly. Patricia, an immigration attorney in Miami, called frequently. “He was too tired to hold the phone,” she said.

On Dec. 5, Patricia donated more than half her liver to her father, an obstetrician who 34 years earlier had personally brought her into the world.

“It wasn’t even a choice. It’s my dad. Of course I’m going to do this,” she said. “I knew the mental anguish of him dying and me thinking I could have done something to save his life was going to be worse than any physical pain.”

Though living-donor liver transplants have been performed in the United States for nearly three decades, they are still rare. In 2016, 345 of the 7,841 livers used in transplants came from living donors, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which coordinates transplant lists. U.S. hospitals more commonly use living donors for kidney transplants.

The critical difference in live-liver donation is that, unlike other organs, livers regenerate. Yet living-donor transplants expose two people — one of them perfectly healthy — to the rigors and risks of major surgery.

“This is one of the few transplants we do where you could have two people die instead of one person die,” said Rolf Barth, director of liver transplantation at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, who participated in the Coopers’ surgeries.

Before the operation, Wayne Cooper’s doctors had to insert a stent to keep a coronary artery open, something that normally would have put him on blood thinners for six months and precluded surgery. Instead, they used a new kind of device that requires only six weeks on blood thinners.

The family’s discussion started last summer after Patricia Cooper, the oldest of three children, remembered writing stories for her high school newspaper about a classmate who received a kidney transplant. As she began to bring herself up to date on transplantation, she came across information on living donation.

Her father rejected the idea, until she pointed out that he would have done anything to help his own father, who died at 58 of heart disease. “She’s a lawyer,” Wayne Cooper said. “She’s good with words. So she turned the tables on me.”

Once it was clear that their blood types matched, the family discussed the possibility with one of the transplant centers where Wayne was being evaluated. The main concern was the disparity in their body sizes: Patricia’s liver had to be large enough to provide an organ for her father and still leave her with adequate liver function during recuperation. The doctors there said she was too small. The wait for a cadaver liver resumed.

Then Cooper and his wife, Bonnie, brought up the idea of living donation in a conversation with Barth and John LaMattina, director of the medical school’s living-donor liver transplantation program. The surgeons were intrigued.

By October, Wayne was growing sicker. “I knew he was not going to get a cadaver liver,” Patricia said. “He was going to die of malnutrition in a month or two. I just wanted to give him the chance to live.”

Patricia gave her father the entire right lobe of her liver, about 59 percent of its total volume, LaMattina said. He said studies suggest the organ grows to most of its original volume, in both donor and recipient, within two months.

Today, Wayne Cooper is recovering well at home.

The doctors expect that he will die one day of something other than liver disease. “We tell all our patients that’s our goal — that they would die of old age in their sleep,” ­LaMattina said.