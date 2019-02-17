– The movie "Dau" was conceived as a standard biopic of theoretical physicist Lev Landau, who received a Nobel Prize for his work in 1962.

It became an epic. Then it became an obsession. And then it became an "experiment" — meaning something the likes of which the film industry had never seen before.

Between 2009 and 2011, director Ilya Khrzhanovsky created the most ambitious film set of all time. His re-creation of a theoretical physics institute took over the town of Kharkiv, Ukraine, and the actors lived their roles 24 hours a day. No one had scripts: If a character was to be a lab assistant, the person in the role had to live as a lab assistant.

At the institute, everything was real. Real mathematical equations were chalked on real blackboards by real scientists wearing real lab coats. Historical authenticity was paramount, down to the last detail, according to people on the set. Food was labeled with 1950s expiration dates. Underwear, cutlery and sanitary products were sourced to match those of the time. The toilet pipes in the building used as the set were modified to ensure that the flush sounded right.

More than 400 people were cast. There were an estimated 10,000 extras. In all, more than 700 hours of footage was shot.

The resulting product finally was unveiled in January in France, where viewers described it as something between immersive theater and a video game. There are discussions about it being shown in London in April, but plans for a possible show in Berlin now sound as if they won't come to fruition. Beyond that, its fate has yet to be determined.

Visitors handed over their cellphones, exchanging them for devices that would guide them through interactive performances in Paris last month.

Khrzhanovsky said that his unorthodox approach began with the casting process.

"I started working like this because I needed nonprofessional actors," he said. "I needed to find certain types of personalities and combine them."

These included Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis, who plays the uncompromising genius Landau, and Radmila Shchyogoleva, the only professional actor, as Landau's wife. Performance artist Marina Abramovic played a visiting professor of anatomy, and theater director Romeo Castellucci a visiting anthropologist; theoretical physicists David Gross and Carlo Rovelli also made appearances.

The Paris screening was as ambitious as the filming. The show took place in two neighboring theaters that normally host stage productions. Upon entering, visitors were handed smartphone-like devices that guided them through various interactive performances, happenings and films.

Each visitor's experience was different, although everyone was invited to see at least one of the 13 feature-length films that have been cut from the footage. This, however, was only a portion of the material available to watch. A video-streaming platform, accessible in single-person booths, showed many more scenes, each tagged by character and theme, that let the viewer explore additional story lines.

There was also a series of talks and performances, including by Robert Del Naja of the band Massive Attack and Venezuelan DJ Arca. Meanwhile, actors — or, as Khrzhanovsky calls them, "participants" — improvised their institute lives in the backstage areas of the two theaters.

Visitors to the theaters purchased "entry visas" rather than tickets. They started at three hours and went up to 24 hours.

As for the films themselves, they are naturalistic and engrossing, luring the viewer into the characters' ethical dilemmas, scientific discussions and sexual encounters in real time. The human search for freedom — whether within a politically repressive society, a scientific laboratory or a marriage — is a constant theme.

At times, the films show humanity at its lowest: mental breakdowns, incest and brutally degrading KGB interrogations. It's made more shocking by the knowledge that the people appearing on-screen aren't acting, but rather responding to their lived conditions.

"Nobody is ever in the middle of the road with this project," said Ruth Mackenzie, co-artistic director of one of the host theaters. "You either find it provocative or exhilarating."

She is convinced of the project's significance.

"I've worked on a lot of ambitious projects, but this is the only one that has had mythic status before it's even started," she said. "It's the world premiere of something that's never been done before."