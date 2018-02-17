– It happens in so many workplaces — two colleagues begin a romantic relationship. But a heightened awareness about harassment means business owners can get more anxious when employees start dating.

Many owners have consulted with employment attorneys or human resources professionals since the accusations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein in November. Some owners have created or updated their policies on dating and sexual harassment, and they are making sure staffers know the rules and know to speak up if they feel harassed.

Bosses who in the past just watched with interest as a relationship blossomed are being proactive, telling couples that if the romance sours, both people are expected to behave appropriately. And some owners are even asking couples to sign statements acknowledging that their relationship is consensual.

Sammy Musovic has seen many romances — and breakups — at his three Manhattan restaurants. After the reports about Weinstein and others, Musovic consulted with an attorney to understand what his legal liability could be if an employee relationship led to harassment charges. He decided against changing his policy that allows dating, but he’s keeping a closer eye on interactions between employees.

“When I know staffers are dating, I speak to each of them in private and just try to understand the situation,” says Musovic, who owns Sojourn, Vero Bar and Selena Rosa.

Jacqueline Breslin, an executive with HR provider TriNet, is fielding more questions from businesses that want to know how to handle employees dating. The first step is often to determine whether companies have policies on dating and sexual harassment; if not, they need to be written.

Arthur Aidala hired Marianne Bertuna as an intern and then a law associate in 1997. They married 20 years later.

Writing a policy

Dating policies should set expectations for staff behavior, for instance, that romance should not be displayed at work. Policies must also address issues like relationships between supervisors and subordinates. Some owners might be tempted to ban employee relationships altogether. But strict policies can backfire — talented employees may choose love over a job and leave.

Problems can also arise when employees want to date clients or vendors. Those relationships have the potential for conflicts of interest as well as harassment issues. Ashley Hunter’s policy rules out relationships between her eight staffers and vendors of HM Risk Group, an insurance company based in Austin, Texas.

“If you’re in a billion-dollar business, you can weather those problems, but I can’t,” she says.

Hunter is especially sensitive to issues around dating co-workers, having been in a romantic relationship with her chief financial officer for three years. He’s worked at the company for nine months, and everyone there knows of their relationship.

Owners can have dating staffers sign what’s called a relationship contract, stating they are in a consensual relationship and that they have read and will abide by the company’s written policy on sexual harassment.

Many bosses may not even be aware of a relationship until someone mentions it. HR professionals say an owner should approach the couple, discuss the situation, and if the company requires a relationship contract, have them sign it. More complicated is when an owner suspects there’s an attraction or budding relationship — when’s the right time to step in? There’s no single answer, but a boss should talk to the employees when it’s clear there’s a romantic connection.

Breakups can pose problems

A greater concern is what to do if the romance ends. As long as there’s no sign of a problem, the boss should respect everyone’s privacy. But if one person keeps pursuing another, an owner needs to be on alert.

“The person who’s repeatedly asking for an unwanted date needs to be told, ‘This is against company policy and we don’t tolerate this kind of harassment,’ ” says Michael Schmidt, an employment attorney in New York.

Even owners who have been part of workplace romances say they are warier now.

Marianne Bertuna was an intern and then an associate in Arthur Aidala’s small New York law firm starting in 1997. Aidala was attracted to her but told himself, “This is a work person and nothing is going to happen.” He married someone else.

Meanwhile, two attorneys who were dating joined the firm and eventually married. But now, Aidala says that if any employees start a relationship, he would tell them, “You need to proceed with caution because there are a lot of lives on the line here.”

And Aidala himself? He got divorced, and he and Bertuna became a couple. In 2016, they got married.