MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection isn't saying whether he thinks his agency should take over regulating deer farm fencing from wildlife officials.

Deer farm fencing has become a hot outdoors topic as the state grapples with chronic wasting disease. According to DATCP, 26 farms have had an infected deer since 2001.

Right now DATCP regulates everything inside a deer farm's fences. The state Department of Natural Resources regulates farm fencing. New DNR Secretary Preston Cole told the Senate sporting heritage committee last week that he wishes DATCP would take over the fences.

Asked Tuesday whether he agrees with Cole, DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff said he needs to speak with Gov. Tony Evers on who should regulate fencing.