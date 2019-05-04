IBM wants to keep its employees from quitting. And it’s using artificial intelligence to do it.

CEO Ginni Rometty said that thanks to AI, the tech and consulting giant can now predict with 95 percent accuracy which employees are likely to leave in the next six months. The “proactive retention” tool — which IBM uses but is also selling to clients — analyzes thousands of pieces of data and then nudges managers toward which employees may be on their way out, telling them to “do something now so it never enters their mind,” she said.

IBM’s efforts to use AI to learn which employees might quit is one of the more high-profile recent examples of the way data science, “deep learning” and “predictive analytics” are increasingly infiltrating the H.R. departments, arming personnel chiefs with more rigorous tools and hard data to make better people decisions.

“We’re kind of coming of age in our ability to really put a number on human capital, to really understand what it takes to recruit a certain skill set and what it costs the company to lose a rare talent,” said Anna Tavis, a professor at New York University.

Almost every Fortune 100 company, said Brian Kropp, group vice president for Gartner’s H.R. practice, now has a head of “talent analytics” and team of data scientists in human resources. “Compare that to three years ago, when there were maybe 10 to 15 percent that had a named and known head of talent analytics,” said Kropp, whose firm counts IBM as a client. “It’s the fastest growing job in H.R.”

Analysts say retention, in particular, is a critical area for the application of artificial intelligence. For one, there’s a clear event that happens — someone quits and leaves the company, or threatens to — that helps data scientists seek patterns for intervening.

“The person was here, and then the person was not here,” Kropp said.”It is where the more sophisticated analytics work in H.R. is going.”

Meanwhile, especially with an unemployment rate below 4 percent and a near-record rate of people quitting their jobs for new gigs, there’s increasing worry about the high cost of not keeping great employees. The cost of trying to hire someone new, Kropp said, is about half that person’s salary.

IBM’s use of AI in H.R., which began in 2014, comes at a time when the 108-year-old company has been trying to shift its massive 350,000-person workforce to the most current tech skills, and includes 18 different AI deployments across the department. Diane Gherson, IBM’s chief human resources officer, said that using tech to predict who might leave — considering thousands of factors such as job tenure, internal and external pay comparisons and recent promotions — was the first area they focused on.

“It was an obvious issue. We were going out and replacing people at a huge premium,” she said. “You can’t possibly come up with every case. The value you get from AI is it doesn’t rely on hypotheses being developed in advance; it actually finds the patterns.”

For instance, the system spotted one software engineer who hadn’t been promoted at the same rate as three peers who all came from the same top university. The four women had all been at IBM for four years, but worked in different parts of the company. While her manager didn’t know, the engineer was all too aware her former classmates had been promoted and she hadn’t, Gherson said. After the risk was flagged, she was given more mentoring and remains at IBM.

While the program urges managers to intervene for employees who have hard-to-find skills — offering them raises, public recognition or promotions — potential quitters that the system identifies with less valuable skills or who are low performers don’t necessarily get the same response.

IBM does not analyze or monitor employees’ e-mail, external social media accounts or other internal message boards as part of its predictions. But some startups have scraped publicly available LinkedIn data, for instance, to predict likely departures.

Other vendors have begun analyzing data to predict how lower employee engagement scores can give companies a nine-month heads up about workers at risk of leaving.

Josh Bersin, an industry analyst who focuses on H.R. technology, said some companies have taken a high-level look at e-mail to make predictions. He said some firms have studied e-mail “metadata” and communication patterns and found that people who quit were less engaged in their e-mail for up to six months before leaving.

“Predictive attrition” methods are becoming popular, he said, because “it’s so hard to hire people. Companies just want to know why people are leaving, and they want data about why people are leaving.”