Dassel-Cokato is at its best with its back against the wall.

Senior quarterback Sanders Asplin scored on a 15-yard run with 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining, rallying the Chargers past Cannon Falls 26-22 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A football state tournament at Burnsville High School. Asplin’s go-ahead touchdown capped a 98-yard drive.

Cannon Falls drove to the Chargers 20-yard line following Asplin’s run, but the Bombers’ final pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

Asplin scored on a 44-yard run with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter to pull the Chargers within 22-19.

Senior running back Josh DeBoer scored on two 1-yard runs for the Chargers (9-3) in the first half.

Cannon Falls (8-2) scored on three short runs, two by senior quarterback Jack Dommeyer (1 and 2 yards) and the other by junior running back Marcus Banks (1 yard).

In other Class 3A quarterfinals:

Annandale 33, Esko 13: After a scoreless opening quarter, the Cardinals (11-1) scored two touchdowns in each of the following two quarters and pulled away from the Eskomos (8-3).

Sophomores Carson Gagnon and Rogan Kuser each scored two TDs for Annandale. Gagnon’s 55-yard punt return in the third quarter gave the Cardinals a 20-7 lead.

Senior running back Lucas Bachel opened the scoring for Annandale with a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Dylan Vinje scored on a 3-yard run for Esko and also threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior Eli Blue.

Jackson County Central 31, Waseca 21: Seniors Bradley Buhl Jr. and Rudy Voss each ran for two scores as the Huskies (11-0) overcame an early 14-point deficit to defeat the Bluejays (8-3). Buhl scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards while Voss scored from 20 and 62 yards out, both runs coming in the Huskies’ 21-point second quarter.

Pierz 58, Perham 16: Seniors Matthias Algarin and Blake Kowalczyk each ran for two touchdowns as the unbeaten Pioneers (12-0) took an easy victory over the Yellowjackets (8-4).

Class 2A

Minneapolis North 26, Blue Earth 20: Dominic McMillian caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from fellow junior Zach Yeager with 2:50 remaining, capping the Polars’ comeback victory over the Buccaneers (9-3). The tandem of McMillian and Yeager also hooked up on a 40-yard scoring strike in the second quarter.

The Polars (11-0) scored the final 20 points after trailing 20-6 in the third quarter. Junior Terrance Kamara scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to pull the Polars within 20-18.

Senior running back Koby Nagel finished with two touchdown runs for Blue Earth.

Barnesville 28, Osakis 6: Adam Tonsfeldt ran for three touchdowns and also threw for one, leading the Trojans (12-0) to a victory over the Silverstreaks (8-3). The sophomore quarterback scored on runs of 3, 5 and 8 yards and teamed up with Hunter Zenzen for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Class 1A

Ada-Borup 20, Underwood 8: Senior Brady Borgen’s 82-yard kickoff return jump-started the Cougars (10-1) in their victory against the Rockets (10-2). Ada-Borup senior running back Verdis Barber followed the long return up with touchdown runs of 3 and 80 yards. Senior running back Tim Devaney opened the scoring with a 9-yard run for Underwood.

Blooming Prairie 42, Springfield 20: Kaden Thomas threw four touchdown passes to lead the unbeaten Awesome Blossoms (11-0) past the previously unbeaten Tigers (10-1). The senior quarterback hooked up with Alex Baldwin and Gabe Hagen for two touchdowns apiece. Halfback Matthew Pryor had two touchdown runs to round out the scoring for Blooming Prairie. Decker Scheffler had a 74-yard touchdown run and hit Ivan Hovland with a TD pass for Springfield.

BOLD 33, Deer River 12: Jordan Sagedahl threw four touchdown passes to lead BOLD (12-0) to a victory over Deer River (10-2). Sagedahl, a senior quarterback, threw touchdown passes to Drew Sagedahl, Matthew Morse, Gavin Vosika and Brody Plass. Vosika also had a touchdown run in the third quarter. Austin Ralsey and Logan David each had a touchdown for Deer River.

Browerville/Eagle Valley 33, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6: Junior running back Mason Gode ran for four consecutive touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 3, 6 and 56 yards, as the Tigers (10-1) cruised past the Thunderbirds (9-3).