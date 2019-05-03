Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath declared Thursday that star Darwin Quintero would be available Saturday against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field.

Quintero left last Sunday's game vs. D.C. United in the 51st minute after he injured his left ankle earlier.

Striker Angelo Rodriguez is fine, too. He got hit in the leg after he scored the only goal in the 82nd minute in the Loons' 1-0 victory.

United also said it had traded $325,000 in targeted allocation money (TAM) to L.A. Galaxy for $225,000 in general allocation money. GAM is more valuable and can be used in more ways than TAM, and such a move could position the Loons to make a player transaction either by Tuesday's closing of MLS' early transfer window or in the next window come July.

JERRY ZGODA

Minnetonka to hire coach

East Ridge High School boys' basketball coach Bryce Tesdahl is expected to be named Minnetonka's coach on Friday, according to a source close to the situation. He will replace Ryan Freeberg, who resigned after three seasons.Tesdahl guided the Raptors to a fourth-place finish this past season in its first Class 4A state tournament appearance.

Ron Haggstrom

Etc.

• Luke Kunin scored two goals for the Iowa Wild but it lost 4-3 to the host Chicago Wolves in the second round of the Calder Cup. Chicago leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

• The Gophers volleyball team released its 2019 schedule. Minnesota will play 13 of its 28 matches at Maturi Pavilion.

• The Gophers football team released its first official game time for the 2019 season. The team's second game, at Fresno State, will start at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

• Gophers women's basketball sophomore Destiny Pitts was chosen for the U.S. Pan American Games trials May 16-20 in Colorado Springs. Freshman Barbora Tomancova was picked for the Czech Republic team at the FIBA U20 European Championship in Klatovy, Czech Republic, Aug. 3-11.