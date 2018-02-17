– Switzerland’s Dario Cologna has solidified his legacy as one of the best distance cross-country skiers of all time.

Cologna, known throughout his sport as “Super Dario,” became the first cross-country skier to win three Olympic gold medals in the same event, capturing the 15-kilometer freestyle in dominating fashion Friday. He also won the race in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

“It takes a lot of effort to just to win one gold medal,” Cologna said. “To write a little bit of history feels pretty good.”

Cologna’s three-peat gave Switzerland its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games.

It might have been his fourth career gold medal overall, but this one was special for him.

His family was there to cheer him on, and he broke down in tears after the race knowing the win pulled him even with ski jumper Simon Ammann and artistic gymnast Georges Miez for the most gold medals in his country’s history.

“That’s not too bad,” he said.

Cologna dominated on the inclines, stomping up the hill like a machine to win the race in 33 minutes, 43.9 seconds, more than 18 seconds ahead of Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway. Krueger took silver to give the Norwegian men their first medal in this event since 2002.

Russian Denis Spitsov earned bronze.

“Dario was in another league today,” Krueger said. “He was amazingly strong. To take a silver medal is a victory for me.”