ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Danny DeVito has gotten his own day in his native New Jersey.
The Asbury Park Press reports the Asbury Park City Council honored the actor Saturday night by declaring his birthday, Nov. 17, as "Danny DeVito Day" in his hometown.
The honor was announced as DeVito appeared at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.
DeVito starred in the classic TV series "Taxi" and films including "Twins" and "Batman Returns." He starred in the hit comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
The 73-year-old was born in Neptune Township and raised in Asbury Park.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke at the festival, saying: "Danny has never forgotten where he came from."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal
T-Mobile and Sprint announced an agreement Sunday to combine into a new company, a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts claims on VA nominee, vet care
President Donald Trump is distorting some of the reasons why his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, White House physician Ronny Jackson, abruptly withdrew his nomination.
National
Health care is new front for transgender rights under Trump
Military service. Bathroom use. Job bias. And now, health care.
National
Democrats strive to tighten their hold in several states
Unfazed by signs banning soliciting and dogs that barked at her in almost every home she visited, a political newbie knocked on doors, handed out campaign flyers and asked voters to elect her to the Oregon Senate.
National
Senator's photos let constituents share his eye on DC
Sen. Angus King has never taken a photography class, but his eye for detail is winning Instagram followers and praise from professional photographers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.