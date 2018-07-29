MOSCOW — Olga Danilovic of Serbia won her first WTA title when she beat Russian wild card Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-4 in the Moscow River Cup on Sunday.
Danilovic wasted a match point in the second set but regrouped to persevere in the third despite a wobble in the fifth game when she went a break down to trail 3-2. She broke back in the next game and closed out the match on her fourth match point.
It was the first meeting on the tour between the two 17-year-olds.
Danilovic lost in the first round of qualifying but made the main draw as a lucky loser, and proceeded to knock out top-seeded Julia Georges in the quarterfinals and set up an all-teenage final.
Potapova beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 3-6, 6-4, 5-2 in a tense semifinal that lasted more than two hours and ended when her opponent retired because of a gastrointestinal illness.
