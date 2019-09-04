– The man the U.S. Open crowds love to hate, Daniil Medvedev, thought he might need to quit early in the first set of his quarterfinal after pulling a muscle in his upper left leg.

His opponent, three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, never believed Medvedev would stop. Wawrinka was right. And now the No. 5-seeded Medvedev, the best player on the men's tour on hard courts in recent weeks, is headed to his first Grand Slam semifinal.

Medvedev has drawn plenty of attention at Flushing Meadows for the way he sarcastically thanked booing crowds, trolling them by suggesting their venom was reason he kept winning. Now maybe folks will pay more attention to the 23-year-old Russian's unusual brand of shape-shifting tennis, which carried him past Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday despite 12 double-faults and a body that's just short of breaking down.

Asked how he would describe his relationship with the fans in New York, who jeered him when he was introduced in Arthur Ashe Stadium but offered cheers later, Medvedev replied: "I have two words. First one, for sure, 'electric,' because it's electric. And second one, 'controversy.' "

In the semifinals, Medvedev will face the winner of Tuesday night's match between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev began the match with strips of black tape along his right upper arm and both upper legs, remnants of issues developed over a couple of long matches earlier in the tournament, as well as being the busiest man in the business. He leads the tour in match wins in 2019, and also is coming off reaching the finals at three hard-court tuneup tournaments in a row.

"He's still winning, still playing well, and still playing better and better the more the match goes on," said Wawrinka, the 2016 U.S. Open champion who was up two sets to none in the fourth round against Novak Djokovic when the defending champ retired because of a shoulder injury.