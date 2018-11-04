The Vikings had lost to Detroit in both of their previous games at U.S. Bank Stadium and head coach Mike Zimmer only had a 3-5 record against the Lions heading into Sunday's game.

But things were different Sunday as the Vikings defense controlled quarterback Matthew Stafford's passing skills and the Lions' running game. Here's what people were talking about in the minutes after the game.

Video (01:54): Danielle Hunter was the dominant defensive player on the field for the Vikings with 3 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. Video (01:54): Danielle Hunter was the dominant defensive player on the field for the Vikings with 3 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (03:28): Head coach Mike Zimmer praised the defense, and defensive end Danielle Hunter in particular, who had 3 ½ sacks and a touchdown on Sunday. Video (03:28): Head coach Mike Zimmer praised the defense, and defensive end Danielle Hunter in particular, who had 3 ½ sacks and a touchdown on Sunday.

Video (02:05): After a record-breaking 10n sacks against the Lions, Everson Griffen talked about how good Danielle Hunter played along with the rest of the defensive line. Video (02:05): After a record-breaking 10n sacks against the Lions, Everson Griffen talked about how good Danielle Hunter played along with the rest of the defensive line.

Video (01:50): After suffering a hamstring injury, running back Dalvin Cook returned to the lineup against the Lions. He gave a lot of credit to the defense for the win, while saying he made a mistake that shouldn't have happened. Video (01:50): After suffering a hamstring injury, running back Dalvin Cook returned to the lineup against the Lions. He gave a lot of credit to the defense for the win, while saying he made a mistake that shouldn't have happened.