– The Gophers were hoping Daniel Oturu would be the next in line in the program to establish himself as one of the Big Ten’s top big men.

Oturu definitely looked the part Tuesday night against Butler with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

His 14 first-half points included two three-pointers and a variety of impressive moves for a 6-10 center, but the sophomore from Woodbury didn’t get much help in a 64-56 loss against the Bulldogs at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler’s returning All-Big East guard Kamar Baldwin shook off injury issues that limited him to start the season to score 27 points, including 19 points in the second half.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games pitted the Big Ten vs. the Big East this week. Minnesota (1-2) hadn’t previously played in the series since 2017, but it came up again at probably the wrong time.

Playing the Bulldogs (3-0) meant the second of three straight games away from home against high-major opponents. This was the only game of the three that Richard Pitino didn’t schedule, but he knew it would tell him a lot about his team.

Coming off a disappointing 71-62 loss to Oklahoma in Sioux Falls last weekend, the Gophers were looking to pick up their first quality win help build their NCAA tournament resume. Instead they lost back-to-back nonconference games for the first time since 2015-16.

It’s still so early in the season, but Pitino knows his team isn’t anywhere close to where it needs to be to prove NCAA tournament worthy. The last challenge during this early tough stretch is Friday at Utah.

Despite shooting just 36 percent in the first half, the Gophers managed to take the lead three times in the second half, including 39-38 after Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer with about 10 minutes left to play.

The opposing crowd could feel the momentum swinging, but Oturu missed a dunk that could’ve extended the lead for Minnesota. And it didn’t get closer from there. Baldwin had six points during an 8-0 run to pull ahead.

Oturu’s three-point play cut it to 48-44 with six minutes left, but Baldwin answered again with six points himself to extend to a 10-point advantage.

The Bulldogs had been dealing with injury issues playing with only six healthy and eligible players the first two games of the season. Baldwin had only played a combined 19 minutes before Tuesday night, but he looked fresh.

On the other side, the Gophers got freshman forward Isaiah Ihnen cleared for the first time after he missed two games with a wrist injury, but he didn’t see the floor. Pitino still hasn’t figured out how to get anything close to replacing All-Big Ten performer Jordan Murphy alongside Oturu.

It was supposed to be junior Eric Curry, but he suffered another season-ending knee injury. Drexel transfer Alihan Demir was also expected to be a major contributor. But Demir [two points on 0-for-4 shooting in 21 minutes] was replaced to start the second half by sophomore Jarvis Omersa, who eventually fouled out.

Without much production inside besides Oturu, the Gophers needed a big game from transfers Marcus Carr and Payton Willis, who averaged a combined 33 points entering the game. But they weren’t able to shake a rough start.

Carr, who was plagued by foul trouble all night, finished with just nine points on 1-for-10 shooting from the field with six assists but four turnovers. Willis was the only other Minnesota player in double figures with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Gophers, who shot 6-for-23 from three-point range, also committed 18 turnovers in Tuesday’s loss.