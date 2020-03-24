Daniel Oturu seemed all but certain to leave the Gophers for the pros after the 6-10 sophomore from Cretin-Derham Hall produced one of the program’s finest seasons in recent memory.

2019-20 NUMBERS

• Led Big Ten at 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game; was second in conference at 20.1 points per game (Iowa’s Luka Garza, 23.9)

• Scoring average second all-time among Gophers sophomores (Mychal Thompson, 25.9 ppg in 1975-76)

• Shot 56.3% from the floor, best in the conference

• Had 18 double-doubles, second in the conference (Maryland’s Jaylen Smith, 21)

• Scored 20 points 18 times this season

• Had 13 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds

• His 226 rebounds in Big Ten play set a Gophers record

• Shot 19-for-52 (36.5%) from three-point range

2019-20 HONORS

• Sporting News All-America third team

• CBS Sports All-America third team

• AP All-America honorable mention

• All-Big Ten second team, media and coaches

• All-Big Ten defensive team

• United States Basketball Writers Association all-district team

• National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 7 first team