Being awarded for one of the best seasons for a big man in Gophers history, sophomore Daniel Oturu was named to the Sporting News All-America third team on Wednesday.

Oturu, who averaged 20 points while leading the Big Ten in rebounding, blocks and field goal percentage, is the first Gophers player to be named an All-America since Quincy Lewis in 1998-99.

Sometimes the numbers just don't lie.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center was the only player in the country averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds. He was was left off the All-Big Ten first team partly because of the Gophers' 14-16 record, but he proved to be one of the 15 best players in college basketball.

"He's obviously had one of the most productive years for a big man in Gophers history," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said about Oturu on Monday.

The Cretin-Derham Hall product finished second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.0), first in rebounding (11.6), first in field goal percentage (56.2) and first in blocks (2.6). The last Big Ten player to finish first in the latter three categories was Ohio State's former No. 1 pick Greg Oden in 2007.

The Gophers, who open the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday against Northwestern, saw Oturu become the first player since John Kundla in 1966 to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game in a Dec. 28 victory against Florida International. That was a sign of things to come.

The Woodbury native had 29 points and 18 rebounds in a double-overtime Jan. 2 loss at Purdue. He eventually posted two 30-point games, including a career-high 32 points and 16 rebounds Feb. 8 at Penn State.

"I think my game has taken a huge step forward," Oturu said. "Playing with more confidence and shooting the ball a lot more showing my perimeter touch. Now that I've shown the ability to shoot the three and shoot jump shots, I can take my defender off the dribble and have more space to work."

In the regular season, Oturu scored 20 points or more 17 times this year, while also having 12 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, tied for second in school single-season history with Kris Humphries in 2003-04. He's also 17-for-50 from three-point range after shooting just 1-for-2 from long distance last year.

Last season, Oturu averaged 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a freshman on an NCAA tournament team in 2018-19, but now he's projected to be the first U player drafted since Humphries.

Lewis was an Associated Press and NABC third-team All-America selection in 1998-99. Humphries was an AP honorable mention All-American in 2003-04.