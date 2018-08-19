MONTREAL — Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to give the Montreal Impact a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.
Lovita volleyed a bouncing shot into the left side of the net off Saphir Taider's volley.
Ignacio Piatti also scored to help Montreal (10-13-3) end a four-game winless streak and extend Chicago's losing streak to eight.
Nemanja Nikolic scored for Chicago (6-15-5).
Piatti opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the sixth minute for his 12th goal of the season. The Impact were awarded the penalty after Bastian Schweinsteiger bumped Taider.
Nikolic tied it in the 70th off own rebound. He has 11 goals this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
From Lindsay Whalen, with love: Lynx guard pens letter of thanks ... and an IOU
No. 13 salutes the many who guided her career forward and upward.
Twins
Cardinals down Brewers 7-2, move into 2nd wild-card spot
Marcell Ozuna homered and Miles Mikolas tossed six effective innings to push the St. Louis Cardinals into the second wild-card spot in the NL with a 7-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
Vikings
Prescott solid, Dalton sluggish as Bengals top Cowboys 21-13
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had another efficient preseason showing.
Twins
MLB Insider: Twins' Falvey learned veterans-for-prospects strategy with Indians
The rotation that has turned Cleveland into the dominant force in the division was largely acquired via July trades.
Minneapolis
Vikings transition to all-digital tickets without a glitch Saturday
The team is one of a handful of football teams moving this year away from print tickets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.