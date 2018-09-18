April 28: Becomes the highest-drafted kicker (167th overall) in Vikings history, surpassing Blair Walsh (174th in 2012). The Vikings move up from the sixth round to the fifth to draft the 23-year-old from Auburn.

Aug. 21: Officially wins the kicking job when the Vikings release incumbent Kai Forbath two days after the second preseason game.

Aug. 24: Misses two 42-yard field-goal attempts against the Seahawks in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sept. 9: Converts his only field-goal attempt (from 48 yards) and goes 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in a season-opening win over the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sept. 16: Goes 0-for-3 on field-goal tries of 48, 49 and 35 yards in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay. The last two misses are in overtime. “I think that last one was probably more just something with confidence after missing twice earlier,” Carlson says.

Sept. 17: Gets released. His final numbers with the Vikings are: two games, 6-for-6 on extra-point tries and 1-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Joins Dale Dawson (1-for-5 in three games in 1987) and Teddy Garcia (1-for-5 in three games in 1989) as the only kickers in Vikings history with one made field goal.