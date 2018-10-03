NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Danica Patrick encountered some resistance from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when she wanted to set up a woman cave in the house they share in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The retired racecar driver proposed converting a bedroom into her own space. Patrick says she has her essential oils, salt rock lamp, yoga mat and meditation pillow in a windowless room in the house, and she wanted one with windows instead.
"He's got a man cave with his pop shot and ping-pong table and bar, and I need a woman cave," Patrick told interviewer Hannah Storm on Monday at the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit in California.
"I got shut down," Patrick said.
When she first moved in, Patrick suggested building a greenhouse to counter the cold winters in Green Bay.
She says Rodgers liked that idea, with a yoga studio built off the side of the greenhouse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.