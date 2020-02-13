Dangerously low windchills have engulfed Minnesota, and it’s so cold that several school districts on Thursday are telling students to stay home and the National Weather Service warned people to limit their time outdoors.

Arctic air that roared into the state Wednesday and overnight dropped windchill readings in the Twin Cities to -30 degrees at 6 a.m., with readings of -40 degrees or lower across a large northern and western Minnesota. The coldest windchill reading was minus 48 degrees in Fosston in northwestern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.

An actual temperature of minus 10 degrees in the Twin Cities at 5:45 a.m. tied for the coldest reading of the season, according to Minnesota State Climatology Office records.

Those readings were enough for the Anoka-Hennepin School District to call off classes Thursday “due to extreme winter weather conditions in the early morning hours,” a notice on the district’s website said.

Other districts such as Little Falls, Osseo, St. Cloud and St. Francis called off classes. In Elk River and Cambridge-Isanti, students will have an e-learning day, meaning instruction will be delivered online.

Minneapolis and St. Paul school will be open Thursday. Windchills must drop to -35 degrees for Minneapolis schools to close.

A bus commuter is obscured by a frost covered window at the Midtown Station Bus station on Chicago near Lake Street as cold weather has descended on the state and metro area Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis, MN.

Dozens of districts across the state opted to start late on Thursday.

Hats, gloves and coats will be the attire of the day for anybody heading to bus stops or outdoors for any other reason, the weather service said.

“Proper care should be taken to cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors,” the weather service said. “Frostbite could develop in as few as 10 minutes.”

A windchill advisory was in effect in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota until 10 a.m. for as windchill readings will hover between -25 and -35 degrees, the weather service said. A windchill warning is in effect for the rest of Minnesota where readings of -35 degrees and lower will persist through the morning hours.

Temperatures across the state, not windchill, were below zero at 6 a.m., ranging from minus 4 degrees in Austin to minus 35 in Crane Lake.

The mercury will struggle to get into positive territory in the Twin Cities Thursday, with a high of just 2 degrees forecast. But it will be sunny, the National Weather Service said.

A thaw is in store for the weekend with highs reaching 35 degrees on Saturday before dropping into the 20s most of next week.