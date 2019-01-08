COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark has banned truck trailers on trains following a deadly accident last week in which a high-speed passenger train struck cargo that had fallen off a freight train coming from the opposite direction.
The Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority also said it is imposing stricter conditions for freight transport over the Storebaelt rail link, a system connecting islands in the center of Denmark, "under special weather conditions" and banning the crossing of freight trains during storms.
The Jan. 2 accident that saw eight people killed and 16 injured occurred on a bridge during strong winds.
The cause of the crash, involving a freight train transporting semi-trailers filled with beer crates, is still under investigation.
The agency said Tuesday's decision came after a test showed some semi-trailers were not securely locked on the flatcars of freight trains.
