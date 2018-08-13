COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police say a 61-year-old Dane who was hit in the throat by a metal tent peg propelled by high winds during a storm has died.
Spokesman Joergen Jensen told local media on Monday that Erik Larsen Fjordvald, who had been unconscious since he was hit by the peg while packing up his tent on Friday, died a day earlier.
Larsen Fjordvald had taken part in a motorcycle event at a camping ground in Thy, northwestern Denmark. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Group urges international probe of 2013 crackdown in Cairo
An international rights group has called for an international inquiry into a violent dispersal of an Islamist sit-in in Cairo in August 2013.
World
Afghan forces battle Taliban for key city for fourth day
Afghan forces battled the Taliban in a key provincial capital for the fourth straight day on Monday, following a massive assault on the eastern city last week that overwhelmed its defensed and allowed insurgents to capture several parts of it, officials said.
World
The Latest: Turkey: US won't achieve aims through sanctions
The Latest on Turkey's currency crisis (all times local):
World
Dutch police question suspect in Turkish consulate attack
Police in Amsterdam are questioning a man detained on suspicion of throwing home-made explosive devices at the Turkish consulate in the Dutch capital.
World
Boardwalk collapses in Spanish city during concert, 313 hurt
An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.