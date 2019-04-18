MADISON, Wis. — New U.S. Census Bureau figures show Dane County led the state in population growth in 2018.
The county added 5,584 people, accounting for a quarter of the state's growth last year. Overall, Wisconsin gained about 21,500 residents to remain the 20th most populous state.
Waukesha County was second in population gain with about 2,000 people. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin's most populated, lost about 2,400 residents.
The State Journal reports that since the beginning of the decade, just over half of Wisconsin's 72 counties have grown, adding about 147,000 people. The rest, mainly rural counties to the north, saw a combined decline of about 19,500 residents.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
After 2 years of waiting, Americans will see Mueller report
After nearly two years of waiting, America is about to get some answers straight from Robert Mueller— but not before President Donald Trump's attorney general has his say.
National
Census data: Chicago area's population drops for 4th year
New U.S. Census Bureau data show that the Chicago area's population has fallen for a fourth straight year.
National
The Latest: Trump blasts Russia probe as 'political hoax'
The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia and President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Arkansas governor signs bill raising marriage age to 17
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed legislation that increases the state's marriage age to 17.
National
Dane County leads state in population growth
New U.S. Census Bureau figures show Dane County led the state in population growth in 2018.