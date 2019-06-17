BERLIN — A Danish businessman has been elected mayor of Rostock, becoming the first non-German citizen to head a large city in Germany.
Officials announced late Sunday that 46-year-old Claus Ruhe Madsen received 57.1% in a runoff vote against Left party candidate Steffen Bockhahn.
Ruhe Madsen isn't affiliated with a political party but had the support of the center-right Christian Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats.
The northeastern port city has a population of about 210,000 and lies across the Baltic Sea from Denmark.
Until his election, the big-bearded Ruhe Madsen ran a chain of furniture stores around Rostock.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Boeing vice president says sorry over crashes
The Latest on the Paris Air Show (all times local):
World
Boeing, Airbus face off at Paris Air Show amid slowdown
The world's aviation elite are gathering at the Paris Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes of the popular Boeing 737 Max.
World
Turkey: 9 missing, 31 rescued after migrant boat sinks
Turkey's coast guard says it has rescued 31 migrants after their boat sank off the Turkish coast and is searching for an estimated nine others who are unaccounted-for.
World
Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecast
Huawei's founder likened his company to a badly damaged plane Monday and said revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years.
World
Thais arrest Italian convicted in George Clooney fraud case
Thai police said they have arrested an Italian man wanted in his home country after he fled a jail sentence handed down for fraudulently using the name of actor George Clooney to lure people into investing in a bogus clothing company.