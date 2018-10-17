An evening of Caribbean dance

Choreographer-dancers Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Jonathan van Arneman team up for an evening of dance that celebrates the Caribbean diaspora. Formerly with TU Dance, Tassel created the work "Yam, Potatoe an Fish!" to explore her family's migration to New York in the 1960s. Tassel dances the piece with her sister, Elyse Morris, a former dancer with New York's Abraham.In.Motion. Van Arneman collaborated with Minnesota poet, musician and performer Khary Jackson for "I.AM.THE.SALT.OF.THE.EARTH," a piece exploring Dutch colonialism in the Caribbean through a black queer lens. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls. $15-$20, offleasharea.org.)

SHEILA REGAN