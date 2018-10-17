An evening of Caribbean dance
Choreographer-dancers Alanna Morris-Van Tassel and Jonathan van Arneman team up for an evening of dance that celebrates the Caribbean diaspora. Formerly with TU Dance, Tassel created the work "Yam, Potatoe an Fish!" to explore her family's migration to New York in the 1960s. Tassel dances the piece with her sister, Elyse Morris, a former dancer with New York's Abraham.In.Motion. Van Arneman collaborated with Minnesota poet, musician and performer Khary Jackson for "I.AM.THE.SALT.OF.THE.EARTH," a piece exploring Dutch colonialism in the Caribbean through a black queer lens. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls. $15-$20, offleasharea.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.