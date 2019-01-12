In 1973, performer Hugo Zacchini sued Scripps-Howard Broadcasting after one of its news programs aired his entire act on television — an act in which he shot himself out of a cannon at an Ohio county fair and landed in a net 200 feet away.

The case made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which found in his favor, saying, essentially, that if someone could watch the whole thing on television, why would they bother to get off the couch and see it in person?

Today, a new set of cases is nudging the legal boundaries of who controls certain performances. This dispute centers on dancing avatars in "Fortnite Battle Royale," one of the biggest video games in the world, and whether the moves they do are owned by somebody else.

Three performers have sued Epic Games, which makes "Fortnite," an addictive, money-minting juggernaut of a survival game where players fight it out to stay alive while they kill everybody else. The game is free to download, but players purchase add-ons as they go along, including a rotating offering of dance moves called "emotes."

Among those moves, according to the complaints, filed beginning in December in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, is an enthusiastic back-and-forth arm-swinging motion that looks just like the Floss, a speedy little dance created by Russell Horning, a teenager from Lawrenceville, Ga., who goes by the name Backpack Kid.

There is also a snappy number called Fresh that looks uncannily like the Carlton Dance done by Alfonso Ribeiro, the actor who played Carlton on the show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

In an undated handout image, a Fortnite character dances.

And there is a swishy-swaying motion, which the complaint says is identical to the Milly Rock, created by rapper 2 Milly. "People book me, they pay me to come perform the song and do the dance," he said in an interview. "They're stealing from me."

Ribeiro, 2 Milly and Backpack Kid's mother (on his behalf) are suing Epic Games for copyright infringement. They are also suing Take-Two Interactive Software, maker of the NBA 2K games, which also allow players to buy the dances.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, David Hecht, said that his firm has spoken with a "significant number" of people about bringing similar claims and that he has hired a team of people, mostly in their 20s, to play video games for him as research.

Epic Games would not comment on ongoing litigation. Take-Two did not respond to a request for comment.

The companies have not yet filed their defenses in court, though they are likely to argue that the dance moves cannot be copyrighted. The lawsuits are among several recent cases testing copyright laws that were written in a vastly different technological age. The rights to tattoos drawn on athletes' bodies has even become an issue in sports video games.