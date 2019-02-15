Dance team state tournament
Where: Target Center
When: Jazz competition Friday, high kick Saturday
Schedule:(same for both days) Class 1A qualifying at 11:30 a.m., Class 2A and 3A at 2 p.m. Class 1A finals at 5:30 p.m., Class 2A and 3A at 7:15 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Pelicans lose Davis, beat Thunder 131-122
Anthony Davis grimaced and didn't move his left arm as he walked off the court at halftime.
High Schools
Dance team pioneer 'Swig' bows out of formations after 44 years
Leslie Swiggum, who helped lead the charge to elevate high school dance in Minnesota, is retiring after her section-winning Wayzata teams compete in the state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Twins
Hartman: Twins' future still depends on Buxton and Sano
Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano appear healthy after injury-stalled seasons a year ago, and the club needs them to succeed.
Wolves
Souhan: Victory over Rockets provides one-game glimpse into Wolves future
What happened Wednesday night was a small sample size. It was also a lot of fun, and might have important implications.
Gophers
Dramatic finishes are increasing as March Madness approaches.
The casual fan, that impressionable follower of all kinds of basketball — he or she should gravitate toward college hoops this season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.