Tap shoes and jazz hands

There’s some built-in chemistry in Collide Theatrical Dance Company’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” The titular characters are played by the St. Paul couple Rush Benson and Renee Guittar, who’ve been working with Collide since 2013 in addition to performing at places such as Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and the Ordway. Benson and Guittar are planning their wedding for next summer, so you’ll see the sparks fly in this production. It’s a danced version of Shakespeare’s timeless story of the star-crossed lovers, danced by the Collide dancers. Local choreographer and tap dancer extraordinaire Kaleena Miller worked with Romeo’s family, the Montagues, for the tap vs. jazz dance rivalry as they war with Juliet’s family, the Capulets. Accompanying the movement is a score of contemporary pop and rock music from U2, the White Stripes and Nirvana, among others, with vocalist Katie Gearty headlining. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through Feb. 23, the Cowles Center, 529 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $28-$38, $150 VIP, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

Bollywood fusion

Bollywood-Fusion dance groups from all over the country swarm Northrop auditorium for the sixth annual dance competition hosted by Jazba Entertainment. Bollywood dancing — which originated in Bollywood films and features a fusion of various dance styles including Indian and other South Asian dance, belly dancing, modern, jazz, hip-hop and more — gets taken to the next level by these competing teams from colleges and universities. Jazba, which hosts the competition, partners with Women in Need, an organization that supports women in South Asia who have experienced sexual assault, a partnership that was forged in the wake of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The stakes are high, so come get into the excitement. (6 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., $15-$30, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

Heart dance

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day mood a bit early with the annual production of “From the Stage to Your Heart” by the Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers. Over 200 dancers of all ages grace the O’Shaughnessy stage in a performance that mixes traditional Irish music by the Two Tap Trio dance band and Celtic rock by the Wild Colonial Bhoys. This group tours all around the Midwest performing at fairs and festivals, as it mixes killer technique with a dose of love. (7 p.m. Sat., O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $12-$32, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

Collide Theatrical Dance Company’s Renee Guittar and Rush Benson will perform “Romeo and Juliet” through Feb. 23.

Sheila Regan