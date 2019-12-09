Christmastime is here

For the third year in a row, Rhythmically Speaking brings back its dance interpretation of Vince Guaraldi's "Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack. "Chill" features choreography by Erinn Liebhard, this year expanded to include the entire soundtrack, played by a live jazz quartet. Liebhard's choreography is groovy and fun, offering an enjoyable holiday tradition that's a little different from the typical fare. Take in a dose of nostalgia as you listen to Guaraldi's playful score and watch Rhythmically Speaking bring the music inspired by Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" characters to life. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul, $16 advance, $18 door, under 12 free, (rhythmicallyspeakingdance.org.)

sheila Regan