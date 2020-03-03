Three answers

Anat Shinar has invited three different people to create work for her latest solo performance — “I believe in you, I just don’t think we can do it, OR Use Me” — using the prompt, “What is a dancer?” Among her collaborators is Amal Rogers, with whom Shinar has worked with previously on a two-person piece. This time, they did their work long-distance, as Rogers is based in Miami. Emily Gastineau has also created movement for the piece, which teases out the notion of affect within dance and dance history. Finally, theater artist Theo Langason’s piece came out of conversations he had with Shinar around memory, especially related to their own cultural upbringings. Together, these three pieces, all performed by one person, are threaded together for a divergent and surprising evening. (8 p.m. Thu., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls., $10-$15, 612-825-8949, bryantlakebowl.com.)

Dancing animals

More than 60 dancer/actors, from age 4 to adult, take the stage at the O’Shaughnessy for Out on a Limb Dance Theater’s production of “The Jungle Book,” where the animal kingdom converges in an explosion of tap dance, jazz, ballet, acrobatics and hip-hop. Each animal in the kingdom takes on a different dance style in this reimagining of Rudyard Kipling’s story, directed and choreographed by Kim Martinez. Kipling’s poem, “If,” is also woven into the production. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat., the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $30-$32, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.)