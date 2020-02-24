“Domino” by Crash Dance Productions.

Dance game theory

No single performance of “Domino,” by Crash Dance Productions, is quite the same. That’s because each of the dancers has to perform a different role each night, depending on what number they draw at the start of the show. It’s all a bit of a game, so hold onto your hats and follow along as keen strategy and power moves play out. Taking on different archetypal characters, CDP’s performance plays with notions of status in this conceptually driven work. It’s a blend of philosophy, sociology and game theory, all wrapped up in the context of a dance piece. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun., The Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $22, 612-333-7977.)

The Shapeshift dancers (from left): Nate Crash, Hannah Herrig, Sophia Meza, Ashley Selmer, Nate Kay, Rachel Miller, Gabriel Blackburn, Ryan Olivia McCoy and Luis Nufio.

Social justice storytelling

Hip-hop/contemporary dance collective Shapeshift mixes together dance and storytelling for its expanded version of “Grey Skies Blue,” a piece that touches on social justice themes such as sexual identity, police violence and addiction, as it teems with emotion and fiery dance moves. Through a series of vignettes, Shapeshift progresses through a landscape of friendships, family history and the complexities of living in America today, all set to a score made up of a range of hip-hop music from old school to today’s most cutting-edge sounds. The work debuted at the Cowles Center back in 2016, and it returns to the Twin Cities, this time to the O’Shaughnessy, after touring across the country to places such as the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Indiana Repertory Theatre. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-27, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu.)

Antonio Lopez and Lauren Ganther rehearse for “Pink Floyd’s The Wall! A Rock Ballet.”

A rock ballet

How often do you get to rock out at the ballet? That’s exactly what you’ll be doing during the Twin Cities Ballet production of “Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet.” In the hands of husband-and-wife team Denise and Rick Vogt, Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Wall” gets transformed into a soul-searching ballet. Following the story of the character of Pink, the ballet searches for meaning in a time of loss, alienation and renewal. TCB’s production, set against the backdrop of Jimmy Longoria’s expressive sets and costumes, debuted three years ago, and returns now for a two-day run. 7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Lakeville South Theater, 21135 Jacquard Av., Lakeville, $25-$30, 952-452-3163, twincitiesballet.org.)

Sheila Regan