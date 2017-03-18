Dan Rowe, who was the play-by-play voice of the Vikings in the 1990s, died early Friday at his home in Baldwin, Wis.

Rowe, who was 67, had lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for several years.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Dan Rowe, Vikings play-by-play announcer from 1991-2000,” the team said in a tweet.

Rowe called games from the Metrodome during that era, working through the 2000 season as the Vikings switched radio homes from WCCO to KRAN. In 2003, he went on to announce for the San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers.)

He also endeared himself to many by frequently calling Hastings High School football games both during and after his time with the Vikings.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, also at the church.