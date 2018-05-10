Hi-Lo Diner in Minneapolis keeps on attracting celebrities who come into the Twin Cities.

Well-known journalist Dan Rather posted photos of himself eating there on Wednesday, giving praise to “one of his favorite diners” in Minneapolis. Rather said he has “fond memories of taping ‘Dan Rather’s America’ there with the Sirius XM team.”

The former CBS Evening News anchor is seen standing outside the restaurant pointing to the iconic red neon sign in one photo, and admiring three large breakfast dishes in front of him in another.

Rather was in town interviewing Grammy award-winning guitarist Brian Setzer, according to Setzer's Facebook page.

He was even kind enough to take photos with patrons who recognized him.

In July 2016, Adele also popped into the Longfellow neighborhood's restaurant ahead of her concert at Xcel Energy Center.

Last time Rather was spotted at Hi-Lo Diner was just over five months ago when he came to the Twin Cities to promote his latest book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.”

Hi-Lo Diner's spokeswoman Rebekah Cook said Rather told employees that "he was at the [Minneapolis] airport and wanted to come to his favorite diner."