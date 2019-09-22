Age: Dan Bailey is 31; Daniel Carlson is 24.

College: Bailey went to Oklahoma State; Carlson went to Auburn.

Drafted? Bailey went undrafted; Carlson was a fifth-round pick last year.

NFL experience: Bailey has kicked in 124 games, Carlson 14.

Dimensions: Bailey is 6-0 and 195 pounds; Carlson is 6-5, 215. Both kick with their right foot.

Stats in 2018-19 with current team: Bailey is 22-for-30 on field goals and 35-for-37 on PATs; Carlson is 18-for-19 on field goals and 22-for-22 on PATs.