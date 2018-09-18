Meet Dan Bailey

• Signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2011.

• Was perfect on 250 extra-point attempts through first six seasons.

• According to the Dallas Morning News, he has worn the same game cleats since 2011.

• As a rookie, he made six field goals in an 18-16 win over Washington.

• In 2015, connected on a game-winning 54-yard kick over Washington on “Monday Night Football.”

Career stats

Season FGA FGM Lng Pct. XPA XPM Pct.

2011 37 32 51 86.5 39 39 100

2012 31 29 51 93.5 37 37 100

2013 30 28 53 93.3 47 47 100

2014 29 25 56 86.2 56 56 100

2015 32 30 54 93.8 25 25 100

2016 32 27 56 84.4 46 46 100

2017 20 15 56 75.0 28 26 92.9

Career 211 186 56 88.2 278 276 99.3