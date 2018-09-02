SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach scored a hat trick, Albert Rusnak added two goals and Real Salt Lake beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 6-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Brooks Lennon sent in a long ball which Kreilach chest trapped, flicked up to himself to avoid the onrushing goalkeeper and headed home to give RSL (13-10-5) the lead for good at 2-1.
Jefferson Savarino scored with a deflection off Michael Ciani in the 48th minute and Kreilach slotted home Albert Rusnak's cross in the 61st minute to make it 4-1. Romain Alessandrini pulled the Galaxy back to 4-2 two minutes later.
Rusnak smashed home a volley in the 68th minute and Kreilach punched it home from close range in the 71st — both finishing Savarino's crosses.
Rusnak tied it at 1 for RSL in the 14th minute with one touch to settle Joao Plata's forward pass, an inside spin and a one-hopper from the top of the penalty arc.
Jonathan dos Santos volleyed home Ashley Cole's cross to open the scoring for the Galaxy (10-10-8) less than a minute into the match.
The match was stopped in the first half when a duck ran onto the field .
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.