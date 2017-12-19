Damian Lillard told ESPN that two hecklers outside Target Center shouted what ESPN termed “anti-gay slurs” at the Portland guard as he was heading to the team bus after the Timberwolves’ 108-107 victory over Portland on Monday.

Cell phone videos showed Lillard very much under control but unhappy as he approached a group and asked “Which one of you all said that?”

He told ESPN of the incident, “I don’t bother nobody. They were straight disrespectful.”

On Twitter, Lillard said whomever uttered the slurs apologized, and then Lillard left. He didn’t say what the exact slurs were, adding on Twitter that whomever said it was just looking for “attention.”

Here are the two videos on Twitter showing Lillard approaching fans outside Target Center.

So I stayed post game for autographs and Dame Lilliard had some things to say

The ESPN story said sources at the scene indicated no action was taken against the fans. I’ve reached out to the Timberwolves for comment and will update the post accordingly.