FARGO, N.D. — Storms packing damaging winds have left thousands without power in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says wind gusts of 71 miles per hour Monday evening caused structural damage and knocked out power to more than 22,500 Xcel Energy customers. Service was restored to more than half of those customers by early Tuesday.

A roof was blown off a building on Main Avenue in Fargo and tree branches littered the streets. KQDJ reports two campers and one semi were overturned on I-94 near Jamestown when the severe storms rolled through the area. There were no reports of any injuries.