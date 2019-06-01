AURORA, Minn. — A damaged switch tower has knocked out power in the city of Aurora in northeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Power says a contractor was doing work in the area when the tower that feeds the substation for the city was damaged around 8 a.m. Saturday.
Company spokeswoman Amy Rutledge says repairs are expected to take six to eight hours.
KBJR-TV reports about 1,300 customers are affected, including some in Babbitt.
