AURORA, Minn. — A damaged switch tower has knocked out power in the city of Aurora in northeastern Minnesota.

Minnesota Power says a contractor was doing work in the area when the tower that feeds the substation for the city was damaged around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Company spokeswoman Amy Rutledge says repairs are expected to take six to eight hours.

KBJR-TV reports about 1,300 customers are affected, including some in Babbitt.