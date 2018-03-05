BRECKENRIDGE, Okla. — Damage is being reported after two 4.2-magnitude earthquakes rattled northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quakes hit Sunday evening near the town of Breckenridge, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg says bricks were split or pulled from walls of homes and buildings, while cracks were reported in walls and ceilings. Smaller quakes were reported in the same area early Monday.

No injuries were reported.

The number of earthquakes in Oklahoma has spiked in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close or reduce the volume of injection wells.

Before 2009, Oklahoma averaged one magnitude 3.0 earthquake a year. The number jumped to 903 such earthquakes in 2015 before declining to 304 last year.