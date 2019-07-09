John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can't ride in a cart.
The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won the Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.
Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting — and receiving — a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee and that makes it difficult to walk.
The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the championship.
