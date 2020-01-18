PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Daly had 30 points to lift Saint Joseph's to an 87-81 win over Penn on Saturday.
Cameron Brown had 17 points for Saint Joseph's (4-14), which broke its five-game losing streak. Myles Douglas added 11 points. Anthony Longpre had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Quakers' AJ Brodeur scored 33 points with seven rebounds in the losing effort for the home team. Ryan Betley had 14 points for the Quakers (7-7). Jordan Dingle added 12 points.
Saint Joseph's takes on VCU at home on Tuesday. Penn matches up against Temple at home next Saturday.
