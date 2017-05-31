Dalvin Cook signed his four-year rookie deal this afternoon as the Vikings got their last remaining unsigned 2017 draft pick under contract.

Cook, whom the Vikings traded up to select with the 41st overall pick in the second round, has been expected to ink a four-year deal worth $5.8 million, based on the NFL’s slotting system for draft pick pay.

That lack of wiggle room when it comes to contracts for draft picks under the current CBA was probably why Cook was not sweating it earlier today when asked about being the only Vikings pick who had yet to sign.

“I’m just playing football. I’ll let my agent and the organization take care of it,” he said a few hours ago, after today’s OTA at Winter Park wrapped up. “I’m very excited. Might be pretty close. I look forward to it.”

So far this spring, Cook has taken a backseat to veteran Jerick McKinnon during team drills. But even when running against the second-stringers, Cook can tell there is a significant step-up in speed at the NFL level.

“You see linemen chasing you downfield and you’ve got to stay on your horse,” said Cook, the leading rusher in Florida State history. “Everybody is big and fast at this level. That [has been the biggest] change.”

Cook’s deal came a day after the Vikings signed five of their 11 draft picks, including third-round center Pat Elflein. Their other five picks, starting with fifth-round wide receiver Rodney Adams, signed last week.