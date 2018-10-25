DALLAS — Dallas Love Field in November will open a third parking garage and add 5,000 spaces at the city-owned airport.
Airport officials on Thursday announced Parking Garage C opens at noon next Thursday. The new garage means a total of 12,000 parking spaces at Love Field.
Dallas leaders had discussed needing another garage since restrictions against long-haul flights from Love Field expired in October 2014 — attracting more passengers. Love Field is home base for Southwest Airlines.
Garage C will accept NTTA TollTags and have a payment kiosk in the terminal. Daily standard covered parking will be $15. Uncovered roof parking is $13. Premium reserved parking is $25. Valet is $26.
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday lowered parking fees at Garages A and B, starting when the new garage opens.
