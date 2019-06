Adapted sports Dakota United softball, physically impaired division

The Hawks' season started with a runner-up finish in the adapted soccer state tournament last fall. A third-place finish in adapted hockey followed in March. And it concluded June 1 with a dramatic, based-loaded walk-off state championship in adapted softball..

Players: GiGi Ayers, Jack Cahn, Cooper Chelstrom, A.J. Conner, Ryan Costley, William Davidson, Hailey Douglas, Sam Gerten, Hayden Hedegaard, Charlie Henderson, Sam Holland, Blake Jackson, Kyle Jackson, Nate Jaworski, Alex Jorgenson, Eddy Nelson, Chuck Schultz, Fiona Sitzmann, Daniel Sonnenberg, Gabby Stahl

Coaches: Brett Kosidowski (head coach), Lance Estep, Bryan Herzan, Scott Kunze, Owen Olson, Jon Schmitz, Riley Wisniewski