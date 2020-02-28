The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it was involved in a shooting in Lakeville.
The sheriff's office tweeted a suspect was shot at about 11:40 a.m. Friday but no deputies were harmed.
Authorities said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
No other details were released.
